Supernatural thriller 'Aashiqana' set return with a mysterious Season 4

Filled with mysteries, haunting supernatural forces, folklore, the supernatural-romance-thriller-drama 'Aashiqana' is returning with Season 4.

Yash and Chikki in Aashiqana Season 4 on DisneyPlus Hotstar _ pic courtesy yt

Filled with mysteries, haunting supernatural forces, folklore, the supernatural-romance-thriller-drama ‘Aashiqana’ is returning with Season 4. The new season will expand on the thrilling and suspense-filled journey of Yash and Chikki as they explore a complex world of traditions and customs with darkness awaiting them on the other end.

Standing on different paths, Yash and Chikki will encounter several twists on their journey and overcome all obstacles with steely resolve. Season 4 of ‘Aashiqana’ is poised to be full of unexpected twists and turns, diving deeper into folklore that leaves the two of them cursed.

Elaborating on the new season, director Gul Khan said: “‘Aashiqana’ has been a fan favourite and we have received immense love for this show. For every season of ‘Aashiqana’, we have brought something fresh and new that would keep the audience hooked.”

“Staying true to our efforts, this time we are back with something more, with a story spawned with folklore, legends and curses of the past, this season will be unique and intriguing. As we introduce new characters, new plots and unexpected twists in ‘Aashiqana 4’, we hope viewers enjoy this season just as much as the previous seasons,” she added.

Produced by Gen Z Studios and directed by Gul Khan, the series stars Zayn Ibad Khan (Yash) and Khushi Dubey (Chikki) in lead roles. ‘Aashiqana’ Season 4 will be available for streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

