The unstoppable Aarya – The Sherni is all set to return for the third season of the much-awaited Aarya. The show, which became an instant hit upon its release on Disney+ Hotstar, has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for an International Emmy in the drama category. Ram Madhvani Films, Disney+ Hotstar and Endemol Shine India are thrilled to be back on the floors as shooting for season 3 resumes in Jaipur.

The show follows the journey of Aarya, a woman who finds herself in the world of crime after her husband’s murder. Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role, has won hearts with her performance in the previous seasons. The audience has been eagerly waiting to see what Aarya’s next move will be, and with season 3, they will finally get their answer.

Ram Madhvani (Showrunner, Co-director & the Co-producer of the show), expressed his excitement as they resume shooting for season 3.

Ram stated, “Obstacles are merely opportunities in disguise, and Sushmita, our Aarya, has shown us how to overcome them with grace and strength. As we resume the journey for season 3, our team at Ram Madhvani Films is brimming with excitement and enthusiasm to bring our audience a riveting narrative, power-packed performances, and an unstoppable Aarya, our Sherni, who will leave a lasting impression. We are committed to giving our best, and can’t wait to showcase what we have in store for the world.”

The audience can expect a power-packed performance from Sushmita Sen and a story that will keep them on the edge of their seats.