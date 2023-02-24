Swapnil Joshi: 'I feel I could have done every shot, scene better'

Actor Swapnil Joshi has shared his experience of working in the Marathi film ‘Vaalvi’ and discussed the changes he would like to make in his performance in the film. He also talked about the gaining popularity of regional cinema and how OTT is playing the role of a catalyst.

While talking about the changes he would like to make in his performance, he said: “Most actors would give you the same answer that once you watch your work you like nothing about it. I am no different and I would like to do this entire film differently. Every time I see this film, with all humbleness I say that in every scene and every shot, I feel I could have done this better or that better, the look could have been different. I am extremely self-critical, but I give credit to Paresh and his entire team for getting the best out of us.”

The actor is known for his work in Marathi cinema and was also seen in shows such as ‘Krishna’, ‘Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar’, ‘Kehta Hai Dil’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, and many more. He was also part of movies like ‘Ghulam-E-Mustafa’, ‘Welcome Zindagi’, ‘Laal Ishq’ among others.

He further agreed to the fact that regional cinema is gaining momentum and is finally getting its due credit on a pan-India level.

“I think the lines are blurring. Very soon there is not going to be regional cinema or Bollywood and I think it is all going to be Indian cinema because together we make around 2000 films a year which I feel is the highest number in the world. We are Indian cinema, and great films are getting appreciated beyond linguistic barriers and geographical boundaries,” he added.

He emphasised the relevance of digital platforms: “The world is consuming our content and OTTs have only underlined, emphasised, and accelerated this entire process in the right spirit and the right path. I think OTT is a great boon in making your product reach a larger audience that conventionally doesn’t consume linguistic content.”

‘Vaalvi’ premiered on ZEE5.