Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

aha is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2, an awe-inspiring musical extravaganza that has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide. From a staggering pool of over 10,000 talented contestants, after 25 mesmerizing episodes, aha proud to introduce the crème de la crème – the Top 5 finalists.

Surpassing the grandeur of its predecessor, Season 2 of Telugu Indian Idol has exceeded all expectations, elevating the bar for exceptional musical talent. Guided by the esteemed judging panel, comprising the renowned music composer S S Thaman, the soulful songstress Geetha Madhuri, the mellifluous maestro Karthik, and the dynamic host Hema Chandra, the press meet reached unprecedented heights, resonating with unparalleled energy and profound insights.

Emerging triumphant from this arduous journey of auditions and performances, the finalists stand as a testament to their exceptional prowess. The finalists Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam for their unmatched talent, unwavering dedication, and captivating performances that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

In a momentous revelation, aha, announces the presence of the illustrious actor Allu Arjun as the chief guest for the grand finale. His charismatic persona and profound love for music will add an unparalleled aura of glamour and excitement to the event as he bestows the prestigious cup upon the worthy winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.

Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO aha, shared, “We are honoured to have Mr. Allu Arjun join us in the season finale and bring his unique charm to the show. The journey of the Top 5 finalists has been spectacular, as they have displayed their musical talent, enthralling viewers with their performances. As they embark on their future endeavours, we extend our best wishes for their success and happiness always.”

“The fact that Season 2 of Telugu Indian Idol already has 350+ million viewing minutes to its credit, is testimony to its popularity with the viewers. In addition, our finalists hail from both, within India (Hyderabad, Siddipet, etc) as well as beyond her shores (New Jersey, USA), clearly indicating the widespread prowess of upcoming Telugu singing talent. Music lover Allu Arjun’s participation in the finale is the icing on the cake of Fremantle and aha’s continued successful partnership. The irresistible entertainment that we have lined up for our iconic finale, is our way of saying a big THANK YOU to the viewers for all the love they have bestowed upon us”, said Aradhana Bhola, MD Fremantle India.

aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 has redefined the boundaries of musical excellence, reinforcing its position as the trailblazer in the entertainment industry. This ground-breaking show not only provided a stage for aspiring singers to shine but also unites a diverse audience in their shared appreciation and celebration of the rich musical heritage of Telugu cinema.

Prepare to be enthralled as aha gather for the grand finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2, an extraordinary celebration of talent, passion, and the enduring power of dreams.