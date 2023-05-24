scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

aha is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2, an awe-inspiring musical extravaganza that has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide.

By Editorial Desk
Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists
Telugu Indian Idol 2 top 5 finalists

aha is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2, an awe-inspiring musical extravaganza that has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide. From a staggering pool of over 10,000 talented contestants, after 25 mesmerizing episodes, aha proud to introduce the crème de la crème – the Top 5 finalists.

Surpassing the grandeur of its predecessor, Season 2 of Telugu Indian Idol has exceeded all expectations, elevating the bar for exceptional musical talent. Guided by the esteemed judging panel, comprising the renowned music composer S S Thaman, the soulful songstress Geetha Madhuri, the mellifluous maestro Karthik, and the dynamic host Hema Chandra, the press meet reached unprecedented heights, resonating with unparalleled energy and profound insights.

Emerging triumphant from this arduous journey of auditions and performances, the finalists stand as a testament to their exceptional prowess. The finalists Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam for their unmatched talent, unwavering dedication, and captivating performances that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

In a momentous revelation, aha, announces the presence of the illustrious actor Allu Arjun as the chief guest for the grand finale. His charismatic persona and profound love for music will add an unparalleled aura of glamour and excitement to the event as he bestows the prestigious cup upon the worthy winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.

Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO aha, shared, “We are honoured to have Mr. Allu Arjun join us in the season finale and bring his unique charm to the show. The journey of the Top 5 finalists has been spectacular, as they have displayed their musical talent, enthralling viewers with their performances. As they embark on their future endeavours, we extend our best wishes for their success and happiness always.”

“The fact that Season 2 of Telugu Indian Idol already has 350+ million viewing minutes to its credit, is testimony to its popularity with the viewers. In addition, our finalists hail from both, within India (Hyderabad, Siddipet, etc) as well as beyond her shores (New Jersey, USA), clearly indicating the widespread prowess of upcoming Telugu singing talent. Music lover Allu Arjun’s participation in the finale is the icing on the cake of Fremantle and aha’s continued successful partnership. The irresistible entertainment that we have lined up for our iconic finale, is our way of saying a big THANK YOU to the viewers for all the love they have bestowed upon us”, said Aradhana Bhola, MD Fremantle India.

aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 has redefined the boundaries of musical excellence, reinforcing its position as the trailblazer in the entertainment industry. This ground-breaking show not only provided a stage for aspiring singers to shine but also unites a diverse audience in their shared appreciation and celebration of the rich musical heritage of Telugu cinema.

Prepare to be enthralled as aha gather for the grand finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2, an extraordinary celebration of talent, passion, and the enduring power of dreams.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)
Next article
Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

'Even deadlier': WHO chief cautions world over next pandemic

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

Sports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

News

How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

News

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack on PDA a month after rekindling romance

Sports

Michael Neser's impressive County form not surprising, says Australia coach McDonald

News

‘Asur’ set to return on June 1 with second season

Sports

Josh Tongue earns maiden England call-up for one-off Test against Ireland

Sports

Institutional League will have a domino effect on grassroots football: Bimal Ghosh

Sports

WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reckons Ashwin, Jadeja will feature in India's playing XI

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to second round; Ashmita, Aakarshi bow out

News

Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

Health & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

News

Adhyayan Suman gained weight for his role in ‘Inspector Avinash’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US