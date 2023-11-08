scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘The Lady Killer’ is a complete film, clarifies Ajay Bahl

Ajay Bahl has come out with a statement talking about the recent comments he made about the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'The Lady Killer' being "incomplete".

By Editorial Desk
'The Lady Killer' a complete film, clarifies Ajay Bahl
'The Lady Killer' a complete film, clarifies Ajay Bahl _ pic courtesy news agency

Recently, there has been speculation regarding the completion status of the much-anticipated released film, ‘Ladykiller’. The director of the film, Ajay Bahl cleared the air around it saying that the film released is a complete film and not an incomplete one as the rumours suggest, however a sarcastic remark made in passing has been picked up in a wrong connotation to which he clarifies.

He says, “It’s a humorous take on a baseless rumour circulating about the film’s completion status. I understand that humour and sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. I want to emphasize that ‘Ladykiller’ is a complete film which has been released for the audiences and I am immensely proud of this project. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this film to fruition.”

The entire team ‘Ladykiller’, including director Ajay Bahl and the dedicated crew, have poured their hearts and souls into this project, ensuring its completion and subsequent release.

The film was released on 3rd November 2023 with limited shows. The buzz had it that the movie was released incomplete due to reasons like cost-overrun, rains in Uttarakhand and a lack of reshoots. With the production team resorting to several editing cuts and voiceovers.

Now, it is set to have an OTT release on Netflix.

0
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Megan Fox reveals about miscarriage of baby girl in her new book
Next article
Pankaj Tripathi ends up having memory slip while interacting with fans on Instagram
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US