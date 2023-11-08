‘The Lady Killer’ is a complete film, clarifies Ajay Bahl

Recently, there has been speculation regarding the completion status of the much-anticipated released film, ‘Ladykiller’. The director of the film, Ajay Bahl cleared the air around it saying that the film released is a complete film and not an incomplete one as the rumours suggest, however a sarcastic remark made in passing has been picked up in a wrong connotation to which he clarifies.

He says, “It’s a humorous take on a baseless rumour circulating about the film’s completion status. I understand that humour and sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. I want to emphasize that ‘Ladykiller’ is a complete film which has been released for the audiences and I am immensely proud of this project. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this film to fruition.”

The entire team ‘Ladykiller’, including director Ajay Bahl and the dedicated crew, have poured their hearts and souls into this project, ensuring its completion and subsequent release.

The film was released on 3rd November 2023 with limited shows. The buzz had it that the movie was released incomplete due to reasons like cost-overrun, rains in Uttarakhand and a lack of reshoots. With the production team resorting to several editing cuts and voiceovers.

Now, it is set to have an OTT release on Netflix.