The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to premiere on August 4

Today, Prime Video released the teaser trailer for Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Three episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1.

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver, Gold Logie and AACTA award winner Asher Keddie, 2022’s AACTA Best Lead Actress winner Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne, and Xavier Samuel.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as show runner.