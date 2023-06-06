scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to premiere on August 4

Web Series 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart' is an emotionally compelling series adaption of Australian Holly Ringland’s international best-selling book

By Editorial Desk
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to premiere on August 4
Sigourney Weaver in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart _ pic courtesy imdb

Today, Prime Video released the teaser trailer for Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Three episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1.

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver, Gold Logie and AACTA award winner Asher Keddie, 2022’s AACTA Best Lead Actress winner Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne, and Xavier Samuel.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as show runner.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: 'He is going to win Grand Slam tournaments', Mats Wilander hails Rune's progress
This May Also Interest You
Sports

French Open: 'He is going to win Grand Slam tournaments', Mats Wilander hails Rune's progress

News

Sanya Malhotra: ‘Kathal’ is not far away from the reality and absurdity of contemporary news

News

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to turn entrepreneurs!

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Technology

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue

Sports

WTC Final: Whoever adapts better with conditions will win the match, feels Virat Kohli

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

News

Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

News

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

Technology

SpaceX Dragon enroute to ISS with 7K pounds of cargo, blueberries

Technology

India's Azista BST's satellite to be orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in June

Technology

Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

Sports

WTC Final: Boland to feature in Australia XI, confirms Pat Cummins

News

Sidharth Malhotra says ‘can’t wait to meet Katha’ as he showers love on wife Kiara

Health & Lifestyle

Australian influenza cases increase as winter approaches

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US