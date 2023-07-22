scorecardresearch
When Tillotama Shome ‘disappeared’ when Anil Kapoor asked for…

Tillotama Shome has spilled the beans about her experience of working with the enigmatic actor, Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager'

Tillotama Shome and Anil Kapoor

Actress Tillotama Shome, who has delivered an impactful performance in gripping espionage thriller ‘The Night Manager’, has spilled the beans about her experience of working with the enigmatic actor, Anil Kapoor.

The star cast of ‘The Night Manager’ season 2– Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Ravi Behl graced the finale episode of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma and his ‘atrangi mohalla’ will bring viewers an unforgettable experience, promising a magnificent finale brimming with laughter and entertainment.

Amidst a fun conversation, Tillotama said: “I once went to the set to observe Anil Kapoor’s scene and experience the feeling of working with him for the first time. I wanted to sense the atmosphere. He saw me observing the scene and asked me about my feedback on the scene. What could I possibly say to such an experienced actor? I told him it was a nice scene.”

“Once again, he asked for my thoughts. So, I disappeared from there, and went to my room. While returning downstairs, he asked me yet again for my thoughts on the scene, and I realised I had to say something. I was extremely nervous,” said the actress.

Tillotama further added: “What kind of feedback do you give to someone who has been entertaining us for decades? I have always admired him for his charismatic personality and his body of work.”

The seasoned actor Anil Kapoor has captured our hearts and minds with his hard-hitting portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta. The show stars Aditya as Shaan Sengupta.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya) that left the fans wondering what next? Audiences have witnessed Shelly and Shaan pitted against one another in the previous episodes. As the story progresses fans are in for a surprise as the two join forces and unite to run an empire like no other. Everything is more than what meets the eye in this riveting espionage.

The show, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The season finale of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will air on Sony.

