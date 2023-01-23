scorecardresearch
Tillotama Shome reveals why she hasn’t yet seen ‘The Night Manager’ original

By News Bureau
Tillotama Shome reveals why she hasn't yet seen 'The Night Manager' original
Tillotama Shome _ pic courtesy instagram

Tilotama Shome, who’s awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming show ‘The Night Manager, hasn’t seen the original British version of the series. The show, which sees Aditya Roy Kapur in titular role and Anil Kapoor as an arms dealer, follows the story of trust, betrayal and infiltration.

Shome, who essays a gripping character in the series originally portrayed by Olivia Colman, decided to skip watching the original in order to give her own touch to the character.

She said: “Olivia Colman is simply fantastic, starting from her early work, notably ‘Tyrannosaurus’. I am a massive fan. It would be impossible to unsee what she has done. Besides, India has its own rhythm, especially in the characterization of someone who works for the government.”

She added, “So I chose to just stick to the script and bring her alive. And hope and pray that Olivia Colman (if she watches it), does not hate me for it.”

‘The Night Manager’ has been produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The series will drop on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Pic. Sourcetillotamashome
Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour
Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'
