Discover some unknown and deeply personal anecdotes from Nelson Mandela’s life

Honouring South Africa’s first black president and global icon on his birthday – here are interesting excerpts from his prison letters to family, fellow activists, government officials, academicians, and friends. Arrested in 1962 as South Africa’s apartheid regime intensified its brutal campaign against anti-apartheid activists, 44-year-old lawyer and African National Congress activist Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in the penitentiary. Extracted from Audible’s – The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela, these accounts provide an intimate portrait of his long walk to freedom.

Nelson Mandela became the world’s most famous prison graduate after receiving his LLB degree in Pretoria prison.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela earned his first degree, a BA, through UNISA in 1942. He studied through UNISA (University of South Africa) during his imprisonment on Robben Island and at Pollsmoor. Unisa awarded him an LLB in 1989 and an Honorary Doctorate in Law in 1995.

“Dear Professor W J Hoston, I thank you for your letter on the 5th of December 1998 in which you advised that I have completed the LLB degree. It was fitting that you should be the first to congratulate me on this achievement. I firmly believe that without your support, my request for exemption from the languages would probably not have succeeded. The accomplishment will further strengthen my ties with UNISA and enable me to join scores of men and women, inside and outside South Africa whose ability to serve their respective communities has been considerably enhanced by obtaining this degree.”

Nelson Mandela fancied writing letters to his wife Winnie from prison and labeled them as – ‘Special Letters’

Nelson Mandela immensely loved his second wife, Winnie Mandela, and would frequently write to his wife from prison. He strived to make her feel heard, valued, and appreciated. Also, it was of utmost importance to him that she knew of the developments in his legal proceedings. In one such letter written to his wife in 1996, he instructs her on a message she has to convey to their well-wishers.

“Darling, I should be pleased if you would kindly instruct Mrs. Haymond and Aaronson not to proceed with the action against prison authorities. On the 8th of February 1996, I had an interview with the Chief magistrate of Cape town who came on the instruction of the secretary for justice. He asked me to give him an affidavit relating to any complaints or representations that I wish to make regarding my treatment. I was unable to give him an affidavit, but I gave him a written statement.”

“On the 14th of February, I had another interview this time with the commissioner of prisons. In the course of this, he promised to put my requests to the Minister of Justice. I should therefore request If you kindly advise Mrs. Haymond about the arraignment and instruct her not to proceed. Tell her that I am very grateful for her prompt action and I shake her hand very warmly. You also acted with equal speed for which I compliment you.”

Nelson Mandela’s political beliefs were an amalgamation of pro-socialist and nationalist ideals.

Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president was instrumental in global political progress and taking charge against oppression. He reveals in this prison letter that he firmly believes that socialist ideals can regulate an equal society alleviating poverty, disease, and illiteracy.

“I have always regarded myself first and foremost as a nationalist, throughout my career I have always been influenced by the ideology of African nationalism. My one ambition in life is and always has been to play my role in the struggle of people against oppression and exploitation by whites. I fight for the right of African people to rule themselves in their own country, although I am a nationalist I am by no means a racialist. That all people irrespective of the national group they belonged to, are entitled to live a full and free life on the basis of fullest equality. I have read Marxist literature about the idea of a classless society, I am firmly convinced that only Socialism can do away with the poverty, disease, and illiteracy that are prevalent amongst my people.”

Mandela yearned to meet his children and family during his imprisonment

Mandela struggled in prison as he was not allowed to see his children for the longest time. Mandela lost his oldest and favourite son Henry during his imprisonment. A father of five young children when he was first taken into prison, Mandela was not allowed to see his children in custody till they were 16 years old.

In an official letter of complaint to officials 12 years into his imprisonment, Mandela wrote, “I sometimes wish science could invent miracles and make my daughter get missing birthday cards and have the pleasure of knowing that her Pa loves her, thinks of her and makes efforts to reach her whenever necessary. It is significant that repeated attempts on her part to reach me and the photos she has sent me have disappeared without a trace whatsoever.”

The most painful of Mandela’s letters is the series of special letters quota, written after the death of his beloved mother Noqaphi Nosekeni in 1968, and of his firstborn son – Madiba Thembekile Mandela a year later. Forbidden from attending their funerals, he was reduced to consoling his children and other family members in letters through this harrowing time.

