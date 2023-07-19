scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Bawaal' is all set to release on July 21. The actors are busy promoting the film ahead of that

By Shweta Ghadashi
Their onscreen chemistry is also being praised by their fan. Meanwhile, Varun and Janhvi’s recent promotional photoshoot for their movie is now going viral. In the photo, Varun is seen biting Janhvi’s ear. Internet was quick to troll him.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have paired up for the first time for Bawaal. A new photo from the promotions of the film is now going viral on social media in which Varun is seen biting Janhvi’s ear.

While Janhvi looks pretty in a black off-shoulder dress, Varun wore a black jacket. In the photo, the actor can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi’s ear while holding her from the waist. Evidently, he was being goofy. However, many Reddit users trolled him.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
