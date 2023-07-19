Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21. The actors are busy promoting the film ahead of that.

Their onscreen chemistry is also being praised by their fan. Meanwhile, Varun and Janhvi’s recent promotional photoshoot for their movie is now going viral. In the photo, Varun is seen biting Janhvi’s ear. Internet was quick to troll him.

While Janhvi looks pretty in a black off-shoulder dress, Varun wore a black jacket. In the photo, the actor can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi’s ear while holding her from the waist. Evidently, he was being goofy. However, many Reddit users trolled him.