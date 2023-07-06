scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

Actor Vijay Varma recently took to Instagram to drop a major update on his upcoming web series 'Mirzapur 3'.

By Agency News Desk
Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'
Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

Actor Vijay Varma recently took to Instagram to drop a major update on his upcoming web series ‘Mirzapur 3’.

The actor shared a photo of himself, standing in front of a monitor, with the caption: “Dubbing kiye hain… Pirpared rahiye MS3.”

‘Mirzapur’ follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from ‘Mirzapur 3’, Vijay will also be seen in ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vijay also has ‘Murder Mubarak’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'
Next article
Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

News

Jasleen Royal's 'Sang Rahiyo' was shot in her home with 'a bunch of friends'

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

News

‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

Technology

Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist

News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US