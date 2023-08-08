scorecardresearch
Vir Das in ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada

Vir Das, is all set to be seen on series 'Call Me Bae' alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada by Dharma Productions’ digital banner Dharmatic

By Editorial Desk
Vir Das and Ananya Pandey _ pics courtesy instagram

After having announced his biggest world tour till date, the incredibly talented and versatile, Vir Das, is all set to be seen on a brand new OTT series by Dharma Productions’ digital banner Dharmatic, ‘Call Me Bae’, The series, a slice of life comedy, is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India.

‘Call Me Bae’ is a story of a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy. In ‘Call Me Bae’, Vir Das will share the screen with the dynamic and talented duo, Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The director and creative minds behind the series have ensured that ‘Call Me Bae’ captures the essence of contemporary relationships while presenting a relatable and entertaining narrative.

Fans of Vir Das have eagerly been awaiting to see him back on screen in varied acting projects, the actor-comedian has been busy shooting and completing his international projects including a lead series in the US. Over the past few years, Vir has been enthralling audiences worldwide with multiple world tours, earning a loyal and dedicated fanbase in the process.

The shooting for ‘Call Me Bae’ has already been concluded and the series is expected to stream by the end of this year. The series has been created by Ishita Moitra with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair having contributed as writers on the series with Collin D’Cunha helming the show as the director.

Pic. Sourceananyapanday
Img. Sourcevirdas
2
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
Gal Gadot speaks Telugu in Q&A session with Alia Bhatt, surprising people
BTS Suga officially starts military duties
