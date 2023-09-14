scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ premieres on October 5

Khufiya, the spy thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj & starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi is set to release on 5th October on Netflix

By Editorial Desk
Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' premieres on October 5
Tabu in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya on Netflix

Reuniting the iconic duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu, ‘Khufiya’ premieres on October 5, exclusively on Netflix. This extraordinary spy-thriller is inspired by real life events and is based on a book, ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya.

Featuring a stellar and versatile cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon, Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Unravel secrets with ‘Khufiya’ only on Netflix on 5 October, 2023

Pic. Sourcenetflix
3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vidya Balan gets candid about her films, characters and a lot more
Next article
India’s own GPS support in iPhone 15 a significant move, we plan to make it standard practice: MoS IT
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US