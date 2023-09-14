Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ premieres on October 5

Reuniting the iconic duo of Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu, ‘Khufiya’ premieres on October 5, exclusively on Netflix. This extraordinary spy-thriller is inspired by real life events and is based on a book, ‘Escape to Nowhere’, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya.

Featuring a stellar and versatile cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon, Khufiya follows an R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Unravel secrets with ‘Khufiya’ only on Netflix on 5 October, 2023