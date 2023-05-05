scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTReview

Zee5 show ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ a perfect mix of magic & mythology!

By Agency News Desk

Zee5, the largest original content creator in India, is bringing a variety of films and shows for the audience to keep them hooked. With the OTT space’s high propensity for edgy and experimental content, here comes a breath of fresh air in the form of Zee5’s new show ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’, which will make you relive your love for fantasy!

Set in the backdrop of a real Indian family unit, dealing with the common man’s problems, ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ is a story of a 14-year-old dispirited boy named Parth who meets a mystical kid named Jugnu from the haunted forests of Bheem Mukhteshwar.

The encounter leads to an action-packed adventure of self-discovery and a ride of laughter and live action in a never-seen-before avatar!

Fantasy writing has an unbeatable charm to it. Once in a while, everyone needs to escape reality and this show is the perfect getaway. Beneath the larger-than-life fantasies to bank on, the show at its very core has a meaningful story –relatable characters, their emotions, their challenges, their victories and their defeats.

The Indian family story makes the show relatable not just for young adults, but for all — and it transports you to the world of ‘bachpan ki kahaniyan’ sessions with your grandparents.

The show stands out in artistically using folklore to give a message to the community without making the content preachy and on your face! Added to this, the VFX highlights the beauty of the hills of Himachal as the show showcases the most picturesque locales of Mukhteshwar.

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

Meet Mukhi as Parth and Aekam Binjwe as Jugnu will make you fall in love with them. Both of them have flawlessly delved into their characters. Madhoo Shah’s character of Nani who gives life lessons of good versus evil will definitely become a favourite among young adults.

All in all, ‘Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu’ brings a perfect amalgamation of fantasy, magic and mythology for the entire family.

Who doesn’t love a dash of magic in our lives and ‘Fireflies: Parth and Jugnu’ on Zee5 comes in to be enjoyed like a family treat and it delivers on its promise of being a fun ride!

3.5
CRITIC RATING
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble
Next article
iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Only a good captain can manage three quality spinners well, Sanju Samson has matured a lot, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

Australia to tour South Africa for three T20Is, five ODIs ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

K.L. Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final after being ruled out of IPL 2023: Report

Technology

5G smartphone shipments grow 14% in India in Q1 2023: Report

Sports

Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur

Sports

Korea's Lee puts well for tied second place at Wells Fargo Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Bacterial pneumonia caused Covid deaths, not 'cytokine storm': Study

Sports

Ahead of IPL match in Jaipur, CGST issues notice to RCA for forgery

Technology

3 out of 4 smartphone users in India suffering from Nomophobia: Study

Technology

Apple, Samsung capture 96% of global smartphone operating profits

Technology

Covid was 4th leading cause of death among Americans in 2022: US CDC

Sports

IPL 2023: Whoever is bowling better, I try to give him the tough overs, says Nitish on giving Chakaravarthy final over

News

Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film

News

Actor Vaarun Bhagat: 'Undekhi' has been my biggest project so far

Sports

Football: Has Messi's career with Paris Saint-Germain come to end? (Analysis)

News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman Khan-SRK’s sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

Health & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Zee5, the largest original content creator in India, is bringing a variety of films and shows for the audience to keep them hooked. With the OTT space's high propensity for edgy and experimental content, here comes a breath of fresh air in the form...Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology!

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US