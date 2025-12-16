45 Trailer Drops: Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty’s Gripping Tale

There has been great anticipation concerning 45, and this wait has finally ended with the launch of the trailer of this esteemed film. Unlike other commercial films, if anything can be gauged from the trailer of 45, it has all the makings of a philosophical film that tends to focus on life and death and the subsequent results of human actions. The film features Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty.

The 2 minutes and 28 seconds long teaser kick-starts with a highly impressive visual – a life, symbolically placed between two inevitable events: birth and death. The highly compelling visual paints a picture that sets the tone for a story that revolves around existentially placed questions and queries. Upendra’s voiceover states that each and every act comes with its own share of repercussions, and Raj B Shetty is shown as a common man facing circumstances that life and destiny hold for him.

One of the most widely discussed elements of this trailer is towards the end when Shivarajkumar appears dramatically as a female Bharatanatyam dancer. This has led to much debate being generated online, with opinions divided over whether this is an indicator of Mohini, Ardhanarishwara, or yet another form of karmic equality. One thing that can be said with certainty is that this trailer has not committed to an obvious symbolism, leaving viewers to form an opinion of it for themselves.

At the launch of the trailer, Shiva Rajkumar shared his experience with emotion. “When I did this role, I did it with fear and devotion. The same feelings I had during my first film, I had while doing 45. This movie took a lot of surrender on my part as an actor,” he said. He also disclosed that he filmed parts of the movie while he was undergoing medical treatment.

Arjun Janya, who is making his directional debut after being a successful composer in the industry, shed some light on what the movie is all about. “This is not a story about heroes and villains. It is all about the choices that one makes and what is left behind after that,” he said. Upendra also shared the same thoughts and wanted to make it clear that 45 is not just a star-studded movie. The trailer response has been phenomenal.

Just the Hindi trailer has broken 10 million views in less than 24 hours. Made by Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions, 45 is scheduled to have a release in Kannada on Dec 25 and multiple language releases on January 1. 45 is certainly one of the most thematic and visually impressive films of the year, and it’s sure to put the viewer in a myriad of emotions.