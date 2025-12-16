Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Bow: Jana Nayagan Sets Runtime Record

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be far more than just another high-profile theatrical release. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama has generated immense excitement, largely because it marks Vijay’s final film before he transitions fully into active politics. With the release date drawing closer, a fresh update about the film’s runtime has added fuel to the growing buzz.

According to reports, Jana Nayagan is expected to have a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 6 minutes, making it one of the longest films in Vijay’s illustrious career. If confirmed, the film will fall just two minutes short of Nanban, which currently holds the record as Vijay’s longest film at 3 hours and 8 minutes. What makes this detail even more special is the claim that the film’s final portions will serve as a tribute to Vijay’s decades-long cinematic journey — a fitting farewell for a superstar at the peak of his influence.

Beyond its length, Jana Nayagan has already begun rewriting box-office records even before its theatrical release. Reports suggest that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have been sold for a staggering ₹105 crore, making it the highest-ever deal for a Tamil film in the state. On the global front, the numbers are equally impressive, with trade estimates predicting a worldwide business of nearly ₹400 crore. Such figures place Jana Nayagan among the biggest Tamil releases of all time, setting sky-high expectations for its performance.

Directed by H Vinoth, known for his hard-hitting political narratives and socially driven storytelling, the film is being touted as a gripping political thriller. The star-studded cast includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles alongside Vijay. There have also been rumours suggesting that the film might be a Tamil remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, though the makers have yet to confirm this speculation.

Adding to the excitement is the intense box-office clash awaiting Jana Nayagan. The film will compete with several Tamil and Telugu releases such as Parasakthi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, The Raja Saab, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and BMW. Despite the competition, Vijay’s loyal fanbase and the festive Pongal release window could work strongly in the film’s favour.

Scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal holidays, Jana Nayagan is being eagerly awaited by fans who are preparing to witness Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen one last time before he steps into a new chapter of public life.