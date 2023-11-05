'A Ranjith Cinema' trailer is filled with intrigue, high-octane suspense

Popular Malayalam actor Asif Ali’s upcoming film ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ has dropped its first trailer, and from its initial glimpse it looks like one captivatingly enigmatic ride of thrills, intrigue, and high-octane suspense.

The ‘Ozhirmuri’ actor looks like a very focused and motivated person with a lot of intensity in his eyes. While the trailer is constantly being narrated in English, the plot somehow still feels extremely weird as it feels very hard to even classify this film into any genre.

On one hand, it looks like a period-neo-noir-crime-thriller film, but on the other hand it also has some elements of action, suspense, and even psychological-thriller.

There is very little elaboration as to what the whole thing is supposed to be as the narration is happening from a third person perspective, making the whole thing just as enigmatic as before. This is one of the rare cases where the trailer is more of a mystery than the poster.

Initially, the film was described as a kind of romantic-crime-psychological-thriller, and there is a lot of merit to that, though it also incorporates a strong element of neo-noir period dramas.

Production wise there ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ is very grounded, having less flair and more grittiness as it feels a lot rawer than standard Malayalam films, and much like the trailer has already shown, this feature of Asif Ali is also on the more experimental side.

The movie is directed and written by Nishanth Sattu with music by Midhun Asokan, and stars Asif Ali, Anson Paul, and Namitha Pramod. It will come out in November 2023.