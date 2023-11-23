scorecardresearch
Acclaimed Malyalam actor Indrans to appear for Class X exams

Indrans, who had to drop out of school due to financial constraints in fourth grade, is preparing himself to appear for Class X equalization examination next year.

National and state award winning Malayalam actor Indrans, who had to drop out of school due to financial constraints in fourth grade, is preparing himself to appear for Class X equalization examination next year. The 67-year-old actor, who has been donning the grease paint for the past four decades while acting in over 400 films, is now back in school attending classes.

Indrans, who hail from the state capital city and had to drop out of school after Class 4 due to abject poverty in his house.

In 1981, while working in his tailoring shop here and doing costumes for production houses, he got into celluloid and rose to popularity in 1994.

He then went on to become a popular figure in the industry and has been going strength to strength by winning a state and national film award too.

Citing the reasons for his decision, the actor says being illiterate is akin to being blind and now he said he wants to “see” the world and hence decided to get back to studies.

With the single point agenda to clear the Class X examination, Indrans now attends the Sunday classes held at a state-run school near his house, here and expects to get a better “vision”, by clearing the examination next year.

