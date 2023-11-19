scorecardresearch
Actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan’s son joins BRS

By Agency News Desk
Actor and BJP candidate from Andole constituency in Telangana, P Babu Mohan’s son Uday Babu Mohan on Sunday joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Uday formally joined the ruling party in the presence of BRS leader and state minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet.

Along with Uday, some local public representatives from Andole and Jogipet and BJP leaders joined the BRS.

The minister urged them to work for the victory of BRS saying that it was working for the development of Telangana.

In 2018, former minister Babu Mohan had quit TRS (now BRS) after he was denied a ticket to contest Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded him from Andole constituency in Sangareddy but he suffered a humiliating defeat, finished a distant third with just 2,404 votes.

The BJP has once again fielded him from the same constituency for November 30 elections.

In 2014, Babu Mohan was elected on TRS ticket from Andole.

The veteran actor, known for comedy roles in Telugu films, entered politics by joining Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the 1990s. He was first elected from Andole in 1998 by-elections and retained the seat in 1999.

He served as Minister for Labour in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet in (then unified) Andhra Pradesh.

He lost the election from the same constituency in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, he quit TDP to join TRS.

Agency News Desk
