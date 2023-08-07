scorecardresearch
Adhvik Mahajan announces his next with filmmaker Ashok Teja

Adhvik Mahajan is all set to shine with his outstanding comeback as he gears up for his upcoming action thriller, made by ‘Odela Railway station’, director Ashok Teja.

Adhvik Mahajan _ pic courtesy instagram

Adhvik Mahajan consistently enthralls audiences with his acting abilities and range of roles. Critics have always praised him for his dedication and commitment to his job, and the star enjoys a devoted fanbase. Adhvik started out at very young age as an actor and model. He has given some incredible hits in Punjabi and Telugu cinema, Best known for his work in “Oosaravelli” opposite Jr. NTR and Tamannaah Bhatia, he has also starred in Movies like Laxmi. Well he has yet again surprised the fans by dropping a huge announcement!

The actor is all set to shine with his outstanding comeback as he gears up for his upcoming action thriller, made by none other than maker of ‘Odela Railway station’, director Ashok Teja. Adhvik plans to defy expectations and enthrall viewers he takes on the role exploring the nuanced aspects of an alluring character.

Confirming the same Adhvik shared, “It’s finally happening and I am grateful that i am getting a great comeback again after a while in the Telugu industry. I may have taken a hiatus, but my passion for cinema and the love from my fans never wavered. Brace yourselves for a journey of emotions, as I embrace new challenges and deliver a performance that will resonate with your hearts.”

He further added, “Speaking of Telugu Industry, not only I am an admirer of their passion but also their discipline which I value a lot. They gave immense love to me in my last project which was Oosaravelli, hoping they will support me this time too. Thank you for standing by me, and I can’t wait to share this exciting chapter with all of you.”

It is clear that Adhvik’s portrayal will change perceptions and leave a drastic impact on his career graph as fans eagerly anticipate this game-changing performance.

Adhvik’s return brings excitement and anticipation, with everyone looking forward to witnessing his outstanding performances once again.

Reem Sheikh expresses her delight with a cheerful “Mubarak Ho!” Shraddha Arya eagerly shares her excitement, saying, “So thrilled with the news… All the best to our star boy!” Neha Bagga joins in with warm congratulations, celebrating their dear friend’s success and achievements.

Pic. Sourceadhvik_official
