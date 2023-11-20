Adivi Sesh welcomes Banita Sandhu as she joins spy-thriller ‘G2’

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh welcomed actress Banita Sandhu to the spy-thriller film ‘G2’.

Adivi made the announcement of her welcome on his X (formerly Twitter), and wrote: “I warmly welcome Banita to the ‘G2’ world, I look forward to an amazing collaboration.”

The actor further added: “She’s doing Hindi, English and now Telugu. A global actress for a global film. Directed by @vinaykumar7121. Shoot begins soon!”

An action-spy-thriller film is a follow up to the successful 2018 movie ‘Goodachari’, which was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and went on to become a critical, commercial blockbuster with high acclaim from audiences.

Banita for her part has become a promising new name, as she has already proven herself in Bollywood in films such as ‘October’, and ‘Sardar Udham’. Extending her range from Hindi, English, and Punjabi, this will make it her first ever pan-Indian film.

Talking about the same, Banita said: “This is my first pan-India film and I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me.”

‘G2’ is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments are producing with Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi making his directorial debut.

The movie’s details are under wraps, so as of now not much is known though it will amp up the action and provide an even more powerful visual spectacle.