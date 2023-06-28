scorecardresearch
After police complaint, Vijay's song ‘Naa Ready’ from ‘Leo’ gets a smoking disclaimer added

After  ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay got in a legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song of his new movie ‘Leo’, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the track titled 'Naa Ready'. 

By Agency News Desk
A case has been filed against the Tamil superstar under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.

After getting harsh criticism, the makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the song on streaming portal YouTube. No scenes have been deleted from the song. The disclaimers can only be seen in just certain scenes.

The song ‘Naa Ready’ features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth and Selvam, a social activist from Korukkupet in Chennai, had filed a case against Vijay’s song.

The song was crooned by Thalapathy Vijay while south Indian music sensation, Anirudh Ravichandr did the music. ‘Leo’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and will have Trisha in the lead role. Trisha and Vijay are uniting after fourteen years in a movie.

Sanjay Dutt is playing a major role in the movie as an antagonist. The film is scheduled for a theater release on October 19,2023.

Agency News Desk
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
