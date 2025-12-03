Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Heartfelt Message to Her Superstar Dad Will Make You Emotional!

Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently shared an emotional tribute on Instagram following the International Film Festival of India, held in Goa, which recognized her father, Superstar Rajinikanth, with a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his remarkable 50-year journey in Indian cinema.

Accompanying a series of heartfelt photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Heart full of gratitude in silence and celebrating my dearest Appa ‘THE SUPERSTAR’ on his milestone 50! Standing there with HIM along with my unwavering team and my two rocks and my family made everything make sense. It was truly COMPLETE. #thankful to god every single day…#grateful to all his fans and well-wishers and #prayerful for only positivity all around always. #iffigoa2025 #aboutlastweekend.”

Rajinikanth, who began his acting career with Apoorva Ragangal in 1975, said during the felicitation that five decades of cinema seem like 10 to 15 years to him and he would choose to be an actor in “every lifetime.” The iconic films that he has starred in include the likes of Thalapathi, Baasha, Mullum Malarum, Enthiran, Kabali, and Jailer.

The superstar is all set to headline the most awaited #Thalaivar173, produced by Kamal Haasan’s RaajKamal Films International and directed by Sundar C. The magnum opus is slated for a grand theatrical release during Pongal 2027.

Moreover, Rajinikanth is teaming up with Nelson Dilipkumar again in Jailer 2. The sequel will boast Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa in their respective roles with SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan as additions. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mithun Chakraborty will make special appearances. The music will be done by Anirudh Ravichander once more; the film will have a pulsating background score by him.

Rajinikanth had announced that he is currently shooting for Jailer 2 and has left for Kerala for a six-day schedule; this keeps the fans waiting to witness the action-packed sequences of the film.