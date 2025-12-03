Ahaan Panday’s Bike Stunt Brings Back Memories of Krish Kapoor’s Iconic Ride!

Ahaan Panday fever shows no signs of cooling down! Months after his blockbuster debut Saiyaara, the young actor continues to win over Gen Z audiences and capture the lenses of paparazzi alike. Recently, he was spotted stepping out of a venue in the city, and a paparazzi video of the actor has fans drawing comparisons to Krish Kapoor, his charismatic character from the film.

In the video, Ahaan is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble as he mounts his sleek bike. The clip, capturing him riding effortlessly, has fans swooning over the undeniable Krish Kapoor vibes. Social media users flooded the comments with praise, writing things like, “My hottie Krish Kapoor,” and “Saiyaara best ever movie jo maine aaj tak dekhi life mein.” Others added, “Sabse best acting kari Krish Kapoor ne,” and, “Ahaan Panday and his Krish Kapoor aura, bike is same.” Fans didn’t hold back, calling him a “handsome hunk” and “hot and handsome.”

In addition to his style, Ahaan was appreciated for wearing a helmet while riding, with one fan remarking, “Wow…that’s a great lesson. Koi real life mein helmet pehenta hai…great!” Another jokingly added, “Puri movie mein ek baar bhi helmet nahi pehena, abhi pehen raha hai.” Clearly, the love for Krish Kapoor continues to grow, and Ahaan’s real-life charm only strengthens the connection.

Ahaan’s rising popularity was further highlighted recently when he received back-to-back accolades. He won the Actor of the Year award at GQ Men of the Year, looking effortlessly dapper in a black shimmery blazer, and later bagged the Gen-Z Icon of the Year 2025 award, sporting a sleek all-black bandhgala.

On the professional front, Ahaan is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed film under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, promising to keep fans excited for more of his on-screen charisma and style.