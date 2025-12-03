Palash Muchhal’s Masked Visit to Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram Raises Eyebrows

Palash Muchhal has once again grabbed attention after being spotted at spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, just days after his highly publicized wedding with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was postponed. The music composer was seen sitting among devotees, wearing a mask, with traces of wedding mehendi still visible on his hands. He was accompanied by his mother.

The sighting comes amid intense public scrutiny of the couple’s relationship, with rumors swirling online since the wedding was unexpectedly called off. Smriti and Palash had been scheduled to marry on 23 November in Sangli. However, hours before the ceremony, Smriti’s father suffered a sudden health issue and required hospitalization, forcing the families to postpone the wedding indefinitely. Shortly afterward, Palash was also admitted to the hospital due to stress-related complications. Both were later discharged, with families emphasizing that the postponement was solely due to medical emergencies.

Despite these reassurances, the couple’s silence fueled online speculation, ranging from rumors of a rift to claims of infidelity. Over the weekend, some social media posts suggested the wedding had been rescheduled for 7 December. Smriti’s brother, Shravan Mandhana, quickly dismissed these claims, telling Hindustan Times, “I have no idea where these dates are coming from. As of now, the wedding is still postponed.”

At present, no new wedding date has been announced. Smriti remains by her father’s side during his recovery, while Palash has maintained a low profile, apart from his recent spiritual visit. Neither has publicly addressed the online speculation, leaving fans awaiting an official update.

Meanwhile, India teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues has opted to stay in India rather than rejoin the Brisbane Heat for the Women’s Big Bash League. The WBBL team expressed full support for her decision, releasing her from the remainder of the tournament so she can remain close to Smriti during this period.