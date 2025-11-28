Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Scandal: Gulnaaz Denies Involvement

The much-anticipated wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal was unexpectedly put on hold after a health emergency involving Smriti’s father. However, what began as a pause for medical reasons quickly spiralled into a swirl of online rumours, prompting clarifications from those caught in the crossfire.

Speculation across social media claimed that Palash had allegedly cheated on Smriti with a dance choreographer, with names such as Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz surfacing in viral posts. As the rumours grew increasingly widespread, choreographer Gulnaaz stepped forward to address the situation and firmly deny any involvement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gulnaaz wrote, “I’ve been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me & my friend Nandika, so I want to clear this straight that we are not the people involved in this issue.” She further appealed to the public to refrain from drawing baseless conclusions, adding, “Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let’s keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

The rumours erupted shortly after the couple’s wedding was halted due to a sudden medical emergency. On the day of the ceremony, Smriti’s father Shrinivas Mandhana was rushed to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. A day later, Palash Muchhal himself was admitted to a hospital in Sangli. According to his mother, Palash shares a close bond with Smriti’s father and insisted the wedding rituals should not continue until he recovered.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana removed all photos and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple. Amid growing chatter, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak also stepped in to defend him. She urged people not to make assumptions based on circulating rumours, writing, “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth.” She added that technology often fuels misinformation, and asked people to “pray for him” rather than indulge in speculation.

As both families navigate personal and health challenges, those close to the couple continue to urge the public to maintain respect and patience, emphasising that unverified rumours only add unnecessary stress during an already difficult time.