Riteish Deshmukh’s Mastiii 4: A Major Flop At The Box Office

The fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise, Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, has concluded its first week at the box office with only moderate numbers. Despite the nostalgia associated with the franchise and the curiosity it generated prior to release, the film has struggled to translate buzz into substantial footfalls, falling short of expectations during its opening week.

By the end of day 7, the film’s total collection stood at ₹13.85 crore, narrowly missing the ₹14 crore mark. The Thursday box office (day 7) brought in approximately ₹1 crore, a figure that reflects the film’s waning momentum through the week.

Mastiii 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹2.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹3 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.6 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹1.6 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹1.15 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹1 crore

Although the franchise enjoys a loyal fanbase, Mastiii 4 appears to have failed to recreate the magic of its predecessors. Audience turnout remained below par despite the star power and brand recognition associated with the series. The collections show a consistent dip after the opening weekend, suggesting that the film’s content did not resonate strongly enough to sustain word-of-mouth traction.

With a first-week total of ₹13.85 crore, the film finds itself in a vulnerable position as it moves into the second week. If the collection sees further decline, Mastiii 4 may end up being a significant disappointment for both the makers and long-time fans. Whether the film can stabilize amid stiff competition at the box office in its second week remains to be seen.

Directed and written by Milap Zaveri, the film is produced by Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, A. Jhunjhunwala, and S. K. Ahluwalia. Alongside the lead trio, the movie also features Arshad Warsi, Natalia Janoszek, Nargis Fakhri, and Elnaaz Norouzi in prominent roles. Released on November 21, the film had high expectations riding on it, but its lackluster performance raises questions about the franchise’s future trajectory.

As Mastiii 4 heads into its crucial second week, the coming days will determine whether the film can steady itself or continue its downward slide.