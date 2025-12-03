Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Airport Romance Will Make Your Day

Recently, Aamir Khan was spotted walking hand in hand with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at the airport, and the video soon went viral. The actor was casually dressed and arrived with Gauri as they returned to Mumbai, smiling for the paparazzi. Aamir had confirmed his relationship with Gauri during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025. She has her roots in fashion and production and first met Aamir about 25 years ago. Years later, the two met again, and they began dating in 2024. Aamir has always seemed really committed to Gauri and, in earlier interactions, had said, “I already feel married to her in my heart. It doesn’t matter if the wedding happens or not.”

During the 56th International Film Festival of India, Aamir spoke about transparency in box office numbers. He said that film collections needed to be in the public domain, like in the U.S., and that he is disturbed by how numbers have started becoming the measure of a film’s worth. “Really, this needs to be transparent. What are we hiding?” he said, underscoring that there is no need to keep collections under wraps and that the audience needs to have this information to judge the success and failure of a movie.

Also, Aamir spoke about his much-discussed Mahabharat project, a film he has been outlining for over two decades. Terming it both a spiritual and creative enterprise, Aamir called the film the most ambitious project of his lifetime. Preliminary work has already begun internally, and he expects the scripting to start within the next couple of months.

He even termed the scale of this project as a “yagna.” That defines the depth and dedication he is putting into bringing the epic tale to life. Fans are truly waiting to hear more on this ambitious cinematic venture that promises to be a landmark in Aamir’s career.

This airport outing with Gauri and updates related to his professional projects showcase a fine balance in the way Aamir manages his personal life with his long-term creative commitments to keep fans interested on all fronts.