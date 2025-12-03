Aamir Khan vs Vir Das: Epic Roast in Happy Patel Promo You Can’t Miss

Aamir Khan Productions has announced its next venture, Happy Patel, marking a significant milestone for comedian-actor Vir Das, who will be making his directorial debut with the film. The announcement came alongside a quirky promo video that has already generated widespread excitement. The film also marks the acting return of Imran Khan, adding to the buzz.

In the announcement video shared on Vir Das’ official Instagram, Aamir Khan humorously scolds Vir Das, saying, “You think getting beaten up is action? Your idea of romance is getting slapped by the girl? I requested one item number, you have done it yourself!” Aamir continues to chide Vir, jokingly declaring, “This film will be a flop,” while Vir cheekily references Laal Singh Chaddha, further angering Aamir. The promo then teases glimpses of the film, featuring Imran Khan and Aamir, evoking nostalgia as a Delhi Belly reunion.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently gave an update on his long-awaited Mahabharat project, calling it a spiritual and creative endeavor decades in the making. Speaking on Game Changers with Komal Nahta, he revealed that internal preparations are underway, with scripting expected to begin in the next two months. Aamir described the scale of the project as a “yagna,” emphasizing the depth of effort and dedication involved in bringing the epic to the screen.

Vir Das, who continues to explore diverse creative avenues, recently expressed his interest in directing a horror film after watching Zach Cregger’s Weapons. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), he praised the innovation in contemporary horror filmmaking and said the experience reaffirmed his desire to direct a proper horror film.

In addition to his directorial debut, Vir Das remains active across multiple platforms. He starred in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday, released his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume in July 2025, and is preparing for the release of his book, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits, in November. With Happy Patel, Aamir Khan Productions and Vir Das promise a unique mix of humor, nostalgia, and cinematic flair.