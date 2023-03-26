scorecardresearch
Akanksha Dubey was seen in tears amid Instagram live hours before death

Hours before she ended her life in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down in tears.

By News Bureau

Hours before she ended her life in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down in tears. Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. A clip is doing the rounds on social media, where the actress can be seen covering her mouth and crying.

She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film.

The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

She stepped into the world of acting with the film ‘Meru Jung Mera Faisla’ and was later seen in movies such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others.

