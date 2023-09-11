Allu Arjun’s Puhspa The Rule release date and new poster out

Allu Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise – you have plenty of time to prep, the film arrives next year on Independence Day. Allu Arjun revealed the release date of Pushpa: The Rule on Monday and it’s a biggie – he returns as the titular gangster on August 15, 2024. The announcement simply shows a be-ringed hand with the date on it. Allu Arjun’s caption was equally simple: “August 15th 2024!!! #Pushpa2TheRule.”

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of the superhit film took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Directed by Sukumar, the film is set to have Fahadh Faasil reprising his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna returning to her role as Molleti Srivalli.

Check out the poster and release date of Pushpa below: