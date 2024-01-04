Thursday, January 4, 2024
Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; flaunts baby bump

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

By Agency News Desk
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai_pic courtesy news agency

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot.

The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala.

Amala was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay, and got divorced in 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Amala, who enjoys 5.2 million followers shared some snaps from her maternity shoot.

In the photos, she is seen in a red halter neck crop top, and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach.

The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented on the post and said: “Big big congratulations you two… lots of love and blessings to the little cutie.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented: “Congratulations.”

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Neelathamara’. She was last seen in ‘Bholaa’.

She next has ‘Aadujeevitham’, and ‘Dvija’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
More in Entertainment

