Amitabh Bachchan looks intriguing, unmissable in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Being touted as one of the biggest and most awaited releases of 2024, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has got cinephiles excited ever since its announcement. After the big teaser release at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the mega-budgeted has garnered immense appreciation worldwide. On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday today, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ have unveiled the official first look of the actor from the film.

Looking every bit intense and intriguing, Amitabh Bachchan‘s first look has created quite a stir on the internet already. While fans can’t stop gushing about the actor’s versatility, it’s his never-seen-before look that has left cine lovers wanting for more.

Revealing the look, the makers of the film wrote, “It’s an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies’ which celebrates its 50th year in the Indian film industry. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.