Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was recently honoured as Gismat Jail Mandi near Kondapur, Hyderabad launched the biggest plate in India 'Sonu Sood Plate'

By News Bureau

Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his philanthropic work, was recently honoured as Gismat Jail Mandi near Kondapur, Hyderabad launched the biggest plate in India ‘Sonu Sood Plate’ across all 17 branches for the actor.

Sonu Sood appreciated Gismat Jail Mandi for coming up with such an innovative idea around food that’ll only enhance joy among people. Gismat Jail Mandi founder Gautamy Choudary also added that it’s named after actor Sonu Sood because the actor has a big heart.

The Sonu Sood plate can accommodate as many as 12 members of a family to feast all at once with a variety of food.

The plate has already become a raging success in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as families have flocked to the restaurant just to eat the Sonu Sood plate.

At the launch, fans were present at the restaurant to just catch a glimpse of the actor, click selfies, and thank him for his humanitarian work he’s been doing non-stop.

Sonu Sood had served the people during the thick of the pandemic during both the first and second waves. During the first wave, he had made the arrangements to help stranded people in Mumbai reach their hometowns and during the second wave, he had arranged for medical essentials.

