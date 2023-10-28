Chiranjeevi celebrates 40 years of 'Khaidi'

Telugu megastar Chiranejeevi, who is known for films such as ‘Stalin’, ‘Raakshasudu’, ‘Mutamestri’, ‘Rowdy Alludu’ and others, took to his social media recently and celebrated 40 years of his blockbuster hit ‘Khaidi’.

Sharing the poster of the film, Chiranjeevi wrote a heartfelt note, expressing his gratitude towards the creative team and ensemble.

He wrote, “A great turning point in my life…That picture! The audience response to the film is unforgettable. Once on the 40th anniversary of the release of the Khaidi, Remembering those memories, The film was directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, produced by Samyukta Movies Team, and written by the Paruchuri brothers.”

He further mentioned in his note, “Congratulating my co-stars Sumalatha and Madhavi and the entire team, my heartfelt thanks to all the Telugu audience for such a great success #KHAIDI@40 #gratefulforever,” wrote Chiranjeevi.

Released in 1983, directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, the film was loosely based on the 1982 American film ‘First Blood’. The film was a massive commercial success which led to Chiranjeevi further climbing the ladder of stardom. In 1984, it was remade in Hindi as ‘Qaidi’, and in Kannada under the same title.

On the work front, megastar Chiranjeevi and director Vassishta Mallidi, renowned for Bimbisara, teamed up for an upcoming grand film, titled ‘Mega 156’. The film also stars Rana Daggubati as a baddie.

The film is being produced by UV Creations, with MM Keeravaani helming the musical compositions.