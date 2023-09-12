scorecardresearch
Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa starrer ‘Ranna Ch Dhanna’ poster and release date out

Shehnaaz Gill shared another poster of her upcoming film Ranna Ch Dhanna with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill is treating her fans with lot of surprises. She recently shared the trailer of her upcoming movie Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

Today Shehnaaz shared another poster of her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She captioned, ‘Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki #RannaChDhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!! @diljitdosanjh @sonambajwa @shehnaazgill @amarjitsaron #DaljitThind @thegillpawan @Thindmotionfilms @officialstorytimeproductions’

In the poster, Diljit is seen as the king and behind are all his queens. Dressed in traditional look.

This is second film with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa earlier this trio worked together in Honsla Rakh. Ranna Ch Dhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!

