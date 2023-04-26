scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Drug influx' in Malayalam film industry, Kerala Govt mulls film conclave

With major stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry expressing deep concern over the "influx of drugs" in the industry, Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday said the government will seriously look into issues.

By Agency News Desk

With major stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry expressing deep concern over the “influx of drugs” in the industry, Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday said the government will seriously look into issues.

“We plan to hold a conclave extending for even two days by inviting all the stakeholders in the film industry. We expect the cooperation of all towards the efforts of the government,” said Cherian.

Cherian was reacting to the concerns levelled by a few top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitting that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

“Mere statements will not do good, if there is a request which comes from the industry into what they raised, definitely the government will seriously look into it, as this is a grave issue,” added Cherian.

On Tuesday after a meeting of the various film bodies here, including the AMMA (representing the actors), the FEFKA (19 different organisations spanning drivers to directors) and the producers association, producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

On April 18, the FEFKA had met and expressed their huge displeasure in the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

Very soon, a meeting of all the stakeholders of the industry and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to solve the issues facing it, failing which the Malayalam film industry would be in doldrums.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Apparel retailer Gap to sack hundreds, manufacturing giant 3M lays off 6K
Next article
'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sindhu, Saina, and Prannoy to lead India's challenge in Badminton Asia Championships 2023

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

News

Jackie Shroff: Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls

Sports

RFDL a great platform, as a club we look forward to it: FC Goa asst coach Gouramangi Singh

Technology

87% Indian business leaders would let robots make their decisions: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja power CSK to clinical 7-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC makes face masks mandatory inside court premises

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first vs Gujarat Giants

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Technology

Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Cook unveils Apple Saket store

Health & Lifestyle

Apple working on AI-powered health coaching service, says report

News

Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya

Sports

12 held in Ahmedabad for betting on IPL matches with foreign currency

Technology

Epic acquires game developer firm AQUIRIS to enhance Fortnite

News

Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content

Technology

SpaceX's giant Starship rocket explodes after launch

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US