‘Falimy’ trailer explores family dynamics in heartfelt way

Hilarious, heartfelt, thoughtful, evocative, and dramatic, actor Basil Joseph’s film ‘Falimy’ has all of these elements and more in its new trailer. Much like it was with his film ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Falimy’ is a freshly creative and unique take on the average family-drama.

While it has everything that one would expect from standard movies, and indeed it does share many of those tropes, most predominantly being its ‘masala’ style, the trailer is also ingenious as it looks mainstream and yet feels somewhatdifferent.

The trailer starts off with a grandson talking to his grandfather who is narrating his own story of when he and his friends went on a trip to Goa. Already bored of this, the trailer then cuts to the desire of Basil Joseph’s whole family wanting to go to Kaashi for vacation.

A family with its ups and downs, it would seem that none of its members look eye to eye, and at this point Sandeep Pradeep always feels sick around his family as he hates to go anywhere with them due to the many hassles they get caught in.

Cutting to a shot of a local UP resident who swears at them, Basil Joseph punches him and then it intercuts to scenes between Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, with the whole family soon getting caught in various problems.

This includes losing their ID cards, missing their train and more. While at this point, it remains hilarious and comical, the trailer soon takes a dark turn as it becomes much more sombre.

There are genuine problems in the family which they are unable to sort out leading to frequent arguments, clash of interests, and being rather ignorant of each other. The mother never smiles at her son while the old grandfather is the one who provided for the family, but his contributions are ignored.

At the very end once again taking a comic turn, the trailer cuts to Basil Joseph talking to a girl and wanting to impress her, saying that he was just nearby not revealing that he was stalking her.

Boasting some great rustic style production mixed with good aesthetics, ‘Falimy’ feels very real and authentic while at the same time being extremely relatable.

The movie is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and boasts a stellar cast which consists of Basil Joseph, Sandeep Pradeep, Jagdish, Meenaraj, and Manju Pillai in key roles.

‘Falimy’ will hit theatres on November 17.