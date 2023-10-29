scorecardresearch
First look of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' to be out on Nov 3

By Agency News Desk

After teasing a major announcement for Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s new film ‘Indian 2’, the makers of the film have said that it will be giving off a major first glimpse of the feature on November 3, with an introductory video.

The political-action-thriller-vigilante-drama is directed by S. Shankar, and has been one of the most awaited films of the year, the movie’sannouncement poster was unveiled by Lyca Productions on their X handle, where they wrote: “Celebration begins early. Get ready for ‘INDIAN-2 AN INTRO” a glimpse of #’Indian2’ releasing on NOV 3#HBDUlaganayagan.”

‘Indian 2’ boasts a massive ensemble cast, which apart from UlaganayaganKamal Haasan includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Sunil Grover and Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, among others in pivotal roles.

The movie is a collaborative effort between Lyca Productions and DMK politician Udhaiyanidhi Stalin’s own production company Red Giant Movies, with Anirudh Ravichander once again lending his musical talents after his work in ‘Jailer’, ‘Jawan’, and most recently in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’.

On the other hand, the ‘Vikram’ actor will also be starring in his upcoming feature titled ‘KH236’ in what marks his first outing with the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam after 36 years, when they worked together on the all-time Tamil classic film ‘Nayakan’ back in 1987.

The feature’s shooting commenced on October 26, and will be released on November 7, 2024 coinciding with the actor’s birthday.

Kamal Haasan had a small cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller flick ‘Leo’. In addition, he will also be starring in superstar Prabhas’ upcoming Tamil film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan,Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy.

