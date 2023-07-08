scorecardresearch
From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his 'Oo Antava' tours

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) ‘Pushpa’ hit maker Devi Sri Prasad, better known by his initials DSP, continues his musical conquest after a triumphant tour in Malaysia with ‘Oo Solriya’. 

Now, he brings heat to the US with his highly anticipated ‘Oo Antava’ tour, setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying performances. The ‘Oo Solriya’ tour in Malaysia left fans captivated and craving for more. DSP’s magnetic stage presence and incredible talent created an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

The tour was a massive success, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers. Fans across America are buzzed with excitement and craved for more.

On the professional front, he has an exciting lineup of projects including ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Suriya 42’, among others.

—IANS

sp/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Christopher Nolan's biographical drama 'Oppenheimer' has no CGI
Nikhil D'Souza: My songs are about ecstasy and pitfalls in a relationship
