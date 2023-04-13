scorecardresearch
Gippy Grewal-starrer 'Carry on Jatta 3' teaser released

By Agency News Desk
The teaser of Gippy Grewal-starrer ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ released on Thursday. The first of the franchise, ‘Carry on Jatta’ which was released in 2012 captured the hearts of Punjabi audience across the globe and continues to be a cult favourite.

The third franchise is one of the most awaited Punjabi films this year. Seeing Gippy’s popularity and with the film releasing across India and globally, this one is touted to be a big release.

Along with Gippy Grewal, the star-studded cast includes Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma and Sonam Bajwa. The film also features Kavita Kaushik, Rupinder Rupi, Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal and many others.

Directed by the ‘King of Comedy’ Smeep Kang, ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ is a family comedy that promises to be an absolute riot.

Written by Naresh Kathooria, ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ is produced by Humble Motion Pictures and it’s worldwide distribution will be done by OMJEE Group.

According to the makers, ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ promises to be an unforgettable comedy ride that will have audiences rolling with laughter from start to finish.

The film is slated for a release on June 29.

