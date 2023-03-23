scorecardresearch
Jasmin Bhasin on doing a Punjabi film: Want to live up to expectations of the audience

Jasmin Bhasin made her Punjabi film debut with 'Honeymoon', is busy shooting for her Punjabi film 'Warning 2' which also stars Gippy Grewal.

By News Bureau

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, ‘Naagin 4’, and made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Honeymoon’, is busy shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Warning 2’ which also stars Gippy Grewal. She shared her experience of being part of the Punjabi film industry and being selective while taking up any new project.

The actor is keen on doing more work in the industry and said that she would love to explore all the genres and make her place among the audience.

“The thing is when you start with something really big you set your standards really high. So I don’t want to disappoint anyone by doing just anything and everything. I won’t take anything I cannot do justice to. I want to do something as big and good as ‘Honeymoon’ was because eventually, people need to love the script and performances,” said the former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant.

While recalling her experience of making her debut in the Punjabi film industry and working with Gippy Grewal, she shared: “It was a great experience. As I’ve said earlier, it felt like home. There’s so much warmth and love that I got there from all my co-actors, in short the complete team. Gippy Grewal was an amazing co-actor. He made me feel so comfortable. It was like just a house where some wedding is taking place given all the fun we had. And we made the film, which will always be special for me forever.”

She concluded with: “I don’t want to disappoint the audience who has given me so much love after watching my first film. I want to live up to their expectations. I’m very new to the industry. It’s just the beginning. I’ve done just one film. I would like to explore all the genres.”

