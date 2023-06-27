scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR on Tuesday termed the death of his fan Shyam as very painful. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Shyam.

By Agency News Desk
Jr NTR pained over fan's death, seeks probe
NTR Jr

Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR on Tuesday termed the death of his fan Shyam as very painful. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Shyam. In a statement, the actor said not knowing how and under what circumstances he died is heartbreaking. Jr NTR requested the government authorities to immediately conduct a probe into Shyam’s death.

The actor’s die-hard fan allegedly died of suicide on June 25 in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

Jr NTR’s statement came hours after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded a thorough probe into the death of Shyam under suspicious circumstances.

Naidu took to Twitter to demand an impartial probe as hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR was trending on the microblogging site.

The 23-year-old unemployed youth was found hanging. However, several people have raised suspicion over the cause of death. Photographs of Shyam’s body went viral on social media.

Netizens doubted the police version that it was a suicide and alleged that somebody murdered him and made it look like suicide. However, a selfie video recorded by Shyam before committing suicide surfaced on Tuesday.

In the video, he could be seen apologising to his parents. The youth said he had no interest in taking up a job and hence he was ending his life.

The young man had pushed the security persons to hug the actor at a film event in Hyderabad in March this year.

After attending the event, Jr NTR was walking off the stage, surrounded by several security persons. Suddenly, a person (Shyam) pushed the security persons and hugged Jr NTR from behind. The fan looked very emotional. While the actor’s security tried to pull the fan away, Jr NTR stopped them. The actor hugged the fan. The video had gone viral on social media. It was widely shared during the last few hours along with the hashtag WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR.

Several TDP leaders have demanded a thorough probe into the death of Shyam. Party president Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Lets ensure transparency prevails and justice is served.”

“Pained to learn about the suspicious death of unemployed youngster Shyam. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. A thorough investigation without any bias is needed, even if it involves YCP leaders as alleged by locals. We will fight until justice is delivered to Shyam,” tweeted Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon
Next article
West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Technology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Technology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US