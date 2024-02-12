Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi enjoy Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan

HomeRegionalNews

Sai Pallavi and actor Junaid Khan - the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir khan, were seen in a picture from the sets of their upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.

Actress Sai Pallavi and actor Junaid Khan the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir khan, were seen in a picture from the sets of their upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.

The two can be seen team shooting in Sapporo, Japan in the snow festival. In the pictures, one can see a hazy view of Junaid Khan’s look for this upcoming film, with Sai Pallavi who is a leading lady in the film. They will be seen playing a romantic role alongside each other.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, initially faced a few challenges due to unexpected snowfall but now, the production is going smoothly after removal of the hiccups.

Junaid and Sai Pallavi, began shooting for their upcoming film on December 1. The yet-to-be-titled film is a love story and as per earlier information, it is set in the city of Sapporo in Japan where the team had gone for a recce, a couple of months back.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai. A source close to the film had earlier told the media, “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience”.

Meanwhile, Junaid is set to make his film debut with the upcoming film ‘Maharaj’, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

