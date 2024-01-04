Thursday, January 4, 2024
Kajal Aggarwal's 2024 'motto' is 'sweat, sacrifice & success'
Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday shared her ‘motto’ of the year 2024, and it is ‘sweat, sacrifice and success’. The actress is known for her work in the movies like ‘Chandamama’, ‘Om Shanti’, ‘Darling’, ‘Singham’, ‘Special 26’ and many others.

Kajal shared a mirror selfie, wherein she can be seen posing in a gym, wearing a black T-shirt and matching leggings.

The backdrop shows a message written on the wall, which reads as: “Sweat, Sacrifice, Success”.

The ‘Hey Sinamika’ actress captioned the photo as: “Motto”.

On the personal front, Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. The couple have a baby boy Neil.

While, on the work front, she next has ‘Indian 2’, ‘Uma’, and ‘Satyabhama’ in the pipeline.

