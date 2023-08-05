scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster

Kangana Ranaut's look in the film 'Chandramukhi 2' wearing an elegant green saree with a mix of golden colours, and embellished further with excellent artistic designs.

Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster
Kangana Ranaut look in Chandramukhi 2 _ pic courtesy twitter

Actress Kangana Ranaut has unveiled her new look as Chandramukhi in the upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ where she is wearing an elegant green saree with a mix of golden colours, and embellished further with excellent artistic designs.

Furthermore, giving an aura of elegance and regality coupled with her dominant and confident look, Kangana is also adorned with heavy golden jewelry, staring into the distance.

A standalone sequel to the 2005 film ‘Chandramukhi’, the movie will have little connection to the first film aside from the fact that this is also a horror comedy and will also be directed by P. Vasu.

Netizens have greatly praised her look saying that she not only looks beautiful and amazing, but oozes an aura of charm and elegance signifying both beauty and strength.

The Lyca Productions on their X account, formerly known as Twitter, said: “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada.”

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana will essay the character of an established royal dancer in the king’s court, who was known, lusted after and envied for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava will play the lead role starring opposite Kangana in the film.

After this, Kangana will next be seen in her directorial feature film ‘Emergency’ where she portrays the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is a historical feature which will showcase the time of the political emergency which was invoked by the late Prime Minister during 1975-1977 where civil liberties and democracy were suspended, in what is referred to today as the darkest chapter in Independent India’s politics.

The film will cover the era of Indira Gandhi’s rise to power leading up to the 1967 India-China Skirmish and then the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War after which she accumulated great judicial power causing a lot of political unrest in the country, leading to her invoking the emergency.

Pic. SourceLycaProductions
