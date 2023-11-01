Karthi-starrer 'Japan' releases nostalgically emotional track 'Sottangalla'

Tamil actor Karthi’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Japan’ has released its latest track ‘Sottangalla’. Sung by Sean Roldan, ‘Sottangalla’ is a very soft piece which has a feeling of emotional nostalgia, as well as a kind of romance to it.

The song is radically different from the previous song ‘Touching Touching’ from the movie which was totally sexual and laid out the character’s hedonistic lifestyle. ‘Sottangalla’ in contrast has no sexual elements and is entirely devoid of any such references.

Rather it is more of a looking back on things as the video shows the titular character’s early childhood, him growing up, and then falling in love at the very end.

The whole movie’s premise is about a man who was born into destitution and poverty, and how he rises up to become a wealthy thief who has no shortage of money.

As such, ‘Sottangalla’ perfectly complements this feeling of nostalgia.

The track is very simple as it is entirely acoustic and primarily based on an acoustic guitar, though there are also elements of folk, classical and some electronic. There are also samples of clapping that are used as base for the track’s rhythm, but overall it is carried almost entirely by its vocals on which Sean delivers astoundingly well.

The composition is smooth and beautiful, though it is due to the singing of Sean Roldan being top-notch and passionate, that ‘Sottangalla’ manages to become a captivating heartfelt ear candy.

The production is also very good as the sound design highlights the whole track and its mood very well.

‘Japan’ is directed-written by Raju Murugan and apart from the ‘Viruman’ actor, the film also stars Anu Emmanuel, Jithan Ramesh, K S Ravikumar, and Sunil. The movie will hit theatres on Diwali.