scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kerala film employees body trains its guns on actors

A new controversy has broken out in the Malayalam film industry as the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) expressed its displeasure over the way "some" of the actors behave.

By Agency News Desk

A new controversy has broken out in the Malayalam film industry as the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the way “some” of the actors behave.

The FEFKA is the apex body of 19 different organisations that include drivers to directors and its General Secretary, director B. Unnikrishnan said things are reaching a point of difficulty over the way some actors are behaving.

“Before every film starts, the actors have to ink an agreement which has been cleared by the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes), but it has now come to notice that it’s not being done. The problem now is certain actors are giving same dates and time to different directors and producers and if they sign the agreement, they know they will be in trouble and hence, they don’t do it,” he said.

“Another new problem that has now surfaced is some actors insist they be called when the film editing is being done and also others, who the actors say, also should be allowed to see the editing,” Unnikrishnan added.

Even though he did not name these “trouble-makers”, he dropped enough hints by saying that not all actors are acting so, but some of them.

According to those in the know of things, the trouble makers are a few of the new generation actors.

Now with the FEFKA firing the first salvo, all eyes are on the superstar Mohanlal- headed AMMA on how they respond to the charges.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Next article
India U-17 boys begin Spain tour with match against Atletico de Madrid U-17
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 raised death risk in people with intellectual disabilities: Study

News

Salman Khan has a message for SidNaaz fans

Sports

SuperSport secures ICC media rights for broadcasting global tournaments in 52 African territories

Others

Madhusudan Kulkarni’s short film ‘Swatantrya??’ bags award In Goa Short Film Festival

Technology

Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report

Technology

Amid layoffs, tech firms continue to exploit H-1B visa programme: Study

Sports

Tuchel grapples with Bayern's inefficiency as Man City show no remorse

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin, Churchill Brothers share spoils after 0-0 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Disney Star elated with the response, says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in for first 10 matches

Sports

Balbir Singh Sr, Milkha Singh to figure in Punjab textbooks

Sports

Man City cruise past Leicester as Newcastle and Spurs both lose in Premier League

News

Dino Morea explored his love for action with his Telugu debut 'Agent'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

Sports

Shooting: Manu, Arjun, among day one winners at Rifle/Pistol selection trials

Technology

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India

Sports

England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key

Technology

realme set to empower next-gen users with launch of narzo N55

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US