'KGF' star Yash shakes legs at budding hero Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding party

By Agency News Desk

Superstar Yash has yet again won the hearts of his fans and people by his entertaining dance performance at the budding hero Abhishek Ambareesh’s post-wedding ceremony in Bengaluru. Abhishek Ambareesh is the son of Kannada superstar and politician Ambareesh and popular actress and MP Sumalatha.

Yash had danced with Kannada superstar Darshan to a popular Kannada number and while posting the event on his social media handle, Yash addressed Darshan as ‘sir’. Yash’s humility and simplicity have won the hearts of the people.

Late Ambareesh was the mentor of Yash.

Yash, along with Darshan, had campaigned for Sumalatha in the last Parliamentary elections. Sumalatha had won by a whopping margin against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda.

Speaking on the occasion, addressing Abhishek Ambareesh, superstar Yash said ‘Mahalaxmi’ had arrived at the house.

“Whatever mistakes Abhishek’s wife commits won’t be hers but all of them would be her husband’s. No matter wherever you go, Abhi, you must come back home,” Yash said.

The function was attended by Prabhu Deva, Shivarajkumar, Malashree and others.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
