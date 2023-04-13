Malhar Thakar’s ‘Shubh Yatra’ trailer out now

The makers of ‘Shubh Yatra’ finally dropped the trailer of Malhar Thakar’s most-awaited movie, the madness, chaos, and emotions blended with humour in tickling situations make this a promising watch! Produced by Amdavad Films and Rowdy Pictures, ShubhYatra is a light-hearted family comedy with a chock-full of drama and relatable ‘amdavadi’ slangs.

Talking about the film, nationally acclaimed director Manish Saini states, “ShubhYatra is a light-hearted family film filled with emotions, happiness, and hope. Expect the unexpected with this family entertainer which must be enjoyed in theatres, especially with dear ones.”

Says Malhar Thakar, “My character in ShubhYatra is so distinct yet quite relatable and I think that was the challenge as well as the fun in playing this part. I cannot wait to see how my fans and the audience at large react to it!”

Adds Monal Gajjar, “The on-screen chemistry of Mohan and Saraswati Veena Devi is enamouring, heartwarming and captivating. Playing the strong-headed yet bubbly character of Saraswati is an experience I will never forget and always cherish.”

The trailer provides a peek inside Malhar’s life as an ambitious soul who will go to any lengths to land a job in America. The trailer also showcases snippets of delightful performances by Darshan Jariwala, Harshil Shah, Kshitisha Soni, and Jay Bhatt in supporting roles.

Amdavad Films and Rowdy Pictures present ‘Shubh Yatra’, starring Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar. Directed by Manish Saini, the film is set to release nationwide on 28th April, 2023.